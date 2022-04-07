Japan to Expand Sanctions on Russia over Alleged Massacre

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering expanding its sanctions against Russia over Moscow's recent suspected massacre of civilians in Ukraine, informed sources have said.

Specifically, Japan may widen the scope of items for which import and export are banned as well as the list of individuals and organizations subject to asset freeze, the sources said. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to make a decision shortly.

Last month, the United States banned imports of crude oil from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The European Union is considering banning coal imports from Russia.

But many Japanese government officials are negative about sanctions in the energy field because such measures would be bound to have a significant impact on the domestic economy.

"The killings of innocent civilians constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law and are a war crime," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference Wednesday, suggesting that the government will consider additional sanctions on Russia.

