Kyiv Mayor Accuses Russia in Talks with Kyoto Mayor

Kyoto, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko accused Russia of mass civilian killings in online talks with Kyoto Mayor Daisaku Kadokawa on Wednesday.

Klitschko referred to women and children found dead in areas near Kyiv from which Russian troops have withdrawn, describing the deaths as mass killings. Kyiv and Kyoto, western Japan, are sister cities.

Klitschko asked for relief goods, such as long-lasting food and medical supplies, saying that it is uncertain how long the war will continue.

He asked Kadokawa to act proactively for Ukraine and not to think that the war is taking place somewhere far away.

Kadokawa replied, "Although the two cities are 8,000 kilometers apart, our hearts are close to each other."

