Experts Warn of Rebound in COVID-19 Cases in Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--A panel of experts at Japan's health ministry has warned of a rebound in novel coronavirus cases in the nation, mainly among youths.

New infection cases are turning up among all generations, the COVID-19 advisory board said at a meeting Wednesday. The number of new cases continues to be higher than that during the peak of the fifth wave of infections in the country last summer, it added, showing its intention to closely watch the future situation.

New cases are increasing markedly among people aged 10-29, Takaji Wakita, chair of the panel and head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said at a press conference after the meeting. "Third COVID-19 vaccine shots will help prevent infection," he said, stressing the importance of promoting booster vaccination among young people.

According to the ministry, the number of new cases confirmed across the country in the week to Tuesday rose 8 pct from the preceding week.

As a reason, the expert panel cited the spread of the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron strain of the novel coronavirus, which is believed to be more infectious than the original omicron variant. It also noted that people tend to gather at this time of the year, for example for welcome ceremonies at the start of a new fiscal year as well as cherry blossom-viewing parties.

