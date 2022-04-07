Japan, NATO Need to Work Closely Together: Stoltenberg

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, April 6 (Jiji Press)--NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday underlined the need for NATO and Japan to cooperate with each other in tackling their common challenges.

"We all understand that even though Japan and NATO are geographically far apart from each other, we share the same values," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers that started in Brussels the same day.

"We need to work closely together, both to protect our core values, democracy, international rules-based order, but also for instance, to address the challenges posed by a more assertive China," he said.

A foreign ministers meeting of NATO member countries and their partners in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, will also be held in the Belgian capital on Thursday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will take part in the meeting.

