Consultations over Fraudulent Investment Solicitations Surge in Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of requests for consultation received by police across Japan in 2021 regarding fraudulent investment solicitations jumped 72 pct from the preceding year to 3,109, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Police are set to promote activities to warn the public of such deceitful solicitations for investment, mainly among young people, in order to prevent financial damage, especially after the legal age of adulthood was lowered to 18 from 20 in the country at the start of this month.

By age group, people in their 20s to 40s accounted for a majority of the consultation requests while the proportion of those aged 60 or over came to 22 pct, compared with some 50 pct in 2017.

The high proportion for young people apparently reflected a rise in their interest in investments and an increase in solicitations on social media.

The number of cases for which police took action rose by eight from 2020 to 46, the highest since statistics started in 2010, with the amount of damage totaling some 111 billion yen. Most of the 132,120 victims were solicited to put money into investment funds while some cases were related to cryptoasset investments.

