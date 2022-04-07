Asahi Journalist Punished for Pressure on Magazine over Abe Interview

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese newspaper publisher Asahi Shimbun Co. said Thursday that it will punish a senior journalist for demanding that a magazine show him an article featuring an interview with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before its release.

Kenji Minemura, 47, a senior staff writer of the major daily Asahi Shimbun, will get a one-month suspension for putting pressure on the Shukan Diamond weekly magazine. The punishment will take effect Wednesday.

According to the newspaper publisher, Minemura telephoned on March 10 the deputy editor of the magazine who interviewed Abe on diplomacy and security the day before.

Minemura told the deputy editor that "Abe was concerned about the contents of the interview," claiming that he is the former prime minister's adviser.

The Asahi Shimbun journalist demanded that Shukan Diamond show him a proof of the article, saying that he would decide whether it should be published.

