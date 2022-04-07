Manga Legend Fujiko A. Fujio Dies at 88

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Prominent Japanese manga artist Fujiko A. Fujio, who created many popular works, including "Ninja Hattori-kun" and "Kaibutsu-kun," has died at his home in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, it was learned Thursday. He was 88.

Fujiko A. Fujio, whose real name was Motoo Abiko, was a native of Toyama Prefecture, central Japan. His other works included " Saru the ProGolfer." He was one of the manga writing duo Fujiko Fujio formed with the late Fujiko F. Fujio, whose real name was Hiroshi Fujimoto.

At around 8:40 a.m. Thursday (11:40 p.m. Wednesday GMT), local police received a report saying that a man had collapsed on the premises of Abiko's home, according to the Kanagawa prefectural police department. Police officers who arrived at the scene confirmed his death.

Fujiko A. Fujio started creating manga with Fujiko F. Fujio, who was his classmate at elementary school. In 1951, when they were high school students, they made debut with "Tenshi no Tama-chan," a work drawn under their joint names.

After graduation, they decided to continue as cartoonists under the pan name of Fujiko Fujio, taken from their names, and moved to Tokyo in 1954.

