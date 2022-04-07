BA.2 Subvariant Now Suspected in 70 Pct of COVID-19 Cases in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, which is believed to be more infectious than the original variant, is now suspected to be accounting for nearly 70 pct of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo, experts reported at a metropolitan government meeting on Thursday.

The experts warned that Tokyo is facing a critical moment that will determine whether infections will rapidly spread again, calling for taking thorough measures to prevent a seventh COVID-19 infection wave in Japan.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the proportion of coronavirus patients suspected of being infected with the subvariant rose to 67.8 pct in the Japanese capital in the week through March 28 from 52.3 pct in the preceding week.

The number of people out and about at night at entertainment districts in Tokyo on Saturday was 37.6 pct higher than when the Japanese capital was in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage.

In a bid to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus, the Tokyo government is stepping up efforts to encourage young people, whose COVID-19 vaccination rates are relatively low, to get vaccinated.

