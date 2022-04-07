Japan COVID-19 Daily Count Up 3,000 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 54,995 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, up about 3,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients dropped by 14 from Wednesday to 494, while 69 fatalities were confirmed.

In Tokyo alone, the number of new infection cases came to 8,753, up 527 from a week before. There were six fatal cases.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo stood at 7,433.3, down 1.3 pct, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 29, unchanged from Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]