Tokyo Logs 8,753 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 8,753 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, up by 527 from a week before.

Meanwhile, six new deaths linked to the coronavirus were confirmed in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo stood at 7,433.3 as of the day, down 1.3 pct week on week, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 29, unchanged from the previous day.

