G-7 Leaders Condemn Russian "Atrocities" in Ukraine

Brussels, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major powers on Thursday strongly condemned Russia for "atrocities" in towns near Kyiv in Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The leaders from the seven countries--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States--plus the European Union issued a statement that they "condemn in the strongest terms the appalling atrocities by Russian armed forces in Bucha and other Ukrainian towns."

The condemnation followed the discoveries of what appeared to be civilian corpses in the Kyiv area after the withdrawal of Russian troops. The statement described the situation as "mass killing of civilians and noncombatants."

"We underscore that those responsible for war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law, including the indiscriminate use of force or attacks intentionally targeting civilians, must be held accountable and brought to justice," the statement also said.

The G-7 leaders confirmed they will work together to impose additional sanctions on Russia to ramp up economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his war. "We will further raise the cost of this war for the architects" of this aggression--Putin and his accomplices--through coordinated action, they said.

