Japan to Launch Mass Vaccination Scheme for Univ. Students

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to promote mass COVID-19 vaccinations among university students using vaccination venues operated by municipalities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

The plan to vaccinate students at such venues with available slots is aimed at accelerating booster vaccinations among young people, lagging in receiving the shots. The central government will pay part of the costs to implement the plan.

Kishida presented the plan to reporters after a meeting with relevant ministers at the prime minister's office to discuss measures to address the recent rebound in new COVID-19 cases.

"Signs of a resurgence can be seen" in the current state of infections, he said, adding every citizen should cooperate in preventing a rapid spread of the coronavirus.

He pointed to the importance of vaccinations especially among young people amid an increase in the proportion of infected people in their 20s.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]