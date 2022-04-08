Japan Mulling Restrictions on Coal Imports from Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering launching sanctions against Russia in the area of energy, including restrictions on coal imports from the country, sources have said.

Tokyo will coordinate its moves with the United States and European countries, after the Group of Seven major powers issued a statement vowing additional sanctions on Russia in response to the country's alleged mass killings of civilians in Ukraine.

"We need to act in step with our G-7 partners," a government official said Thursday night, adding that sanctions in the energy field would be "inevitable."

To add sanctions against Moscow, the United States and Britain have announced halts to crude oil imports from Russia, and the European Union a ban on coal imports.

Tokyo was previously cautious about sanctions in the energy area due to their impact on the economy. Now it is weighing up some options including gradual cuts in coal imports from Russia.

