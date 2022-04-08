Name of 19-Yr-Old Suspect Released for 1st Time under Revised Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors on Friday released the name of a 19-year-old crime suspect for the first time under the revised juvenile law, which was put into force at the beginning of this month.

The Kofu District Public Prosecutors Office indicted the suspect, Yuki Endo, the same day in a murder and arson case in the city of Kofu in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, last October.

The prosecutors revealed the suspect's name in accordance with the revised juvenile law, which recognizes 18- and 19-year-old suspects as designated minors and enables media reports on them under their real names.

Endo, who admitted during investigations to killing a couple in the case, will stand trial under the lay judge system, as in cases involving those aged 20 or older.

According to the indictment, Endo entered the house of the couple in the early hours of Oct. 12, 2021, and stabbed the two with a knife. He also attacked their second daughter and burned the house down.

