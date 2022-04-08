U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Puts Off Trip to Japan, Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 7 (Jiji Press)--U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put off her trip to Japan and Taiwan expected for this weekend, a press officer for Pelosi said Thursday.

Pelosi has been found positive for the novel coronavirus in a polymerase chain reaction test. She has no symptoms.

She was to head a delegation of U.S. lawmakers to Japan and Taiwan. Her coronavirus infection has led to the postponement of the delegation's trip.

In Japan, Pelosi was to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]