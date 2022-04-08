NATO Agrees to Enhance Cooperation with Japan, Others

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, April 7 (Jiji Press)--NATO and its partner countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, agreed at a meeting of their foreign ministers Thursday to strengthen their practical and political cooperation, apparently with China's continuing hegemonic behavior in mind.

The other Asia-Pacific countries that joined the meeting were South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

NATO is on alert for China's possible cooperation with Russia, which continues its invasion of Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg criticized China at a news conference held after the meeting in Brussels, saying that the country is "unwilling to condemn Russia's aggression."

Complaining about China's support for Russia's demand that NATO should not expand its membership, Stoltenberg said: "This is a serious challenge to us all. And it makes it even more important that we stand together to protect our values."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]