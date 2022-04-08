Russia Suspended from U.N. Human Rights Council

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. General Assembly at an emergency meeting Thursday adopted a resolution to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Ninety-three countries, including Japan, the United States, Britain and France, voted in favor of the resolution while 24 nations, including China and North Korea, opposed it. Fifty-eight countries, including India, abstained.

This is the third General Assembly resolution condemning Russia since the start of the invasion in February. The third resolution came after numerous bodies of people believed to be civilians were found in towns from which Russian troops withdrew.

Unlike the past two resolutions, the latest one forced Russia to leave an international organization. A General Assembly resolution is passed with support from at least two-thirds of votes cast. Russia's term on the 47-nation Human Rights Council would have run until the end of 2023.

The number of opposition votes increased sizably from five each for the previous two resolutions.

