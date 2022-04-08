Countries, Regions to Participate in 2025 Osaka Expo Reach 100

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--The number of countries and regions set to participate in the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka has reached 100, it was learned Friday.

Ivory Coast, Palestine and 11 others, as well as the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, have been the latest to declare their plans to take part in the Osaka Expo, which will be held for six months from April 13, 2025, according to Kenji Wakamiya, Japanese minister for the event.

The Japanese government is aiming for a total of 150 countries and regions, as well as 25 international organizations, to participate in the event.

“We’d like to continue working hard on invitation activities,” Wakamiya told a press conference.

