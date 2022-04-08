Japanese Beef to Face Higher U.S. Tariff

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--A higher U.S. tariff of 26.4 pct will be applied to Japanese beef exported to the U.S. market, Japanese farm minister Genjiro Kaneko said Friday.

This is because the U.S. low-tariff beef import quota for multiple countries has reached its upper limit.

"We will closely monitor the export situation while keeping asking the United States to lower the tariff," Kaneko told a press conference.

Under the U.S. quota, a tariff of 4.4 cents per kilogram is imposed on beef imports of up to 65,005 tons a year.

According to a U.S. customs report released on Wednesday, the country's beef imports had exceeded the upper limit as of March 28, due to a surge in imports of Brazilian beef.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]