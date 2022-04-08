Tokyo Fireworks Event Canceled for 3rd Year Due to COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--The Sumida River Fireworks Festival, a highlight of a Tokyo summer, has been canceled for the third consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event's organizers said Friday.

The organizers, including Tokyo's Sumida Ward, found it difficult to hold the iconic annual event, which attracts around one million people, while implementing COVID-19 measures laid down by the Tokyo metropolitan government.

According to the ward, the organizers decided to cancel the festival again this year as it would be difficult to enforce Tokyo's infection prevention measures, including securing a 1-meter space between each person and obtaining contact information of all spectators.

"It's disappointing that we have to call it off after all our efforts," the organizers said in a statement. "We will make preparations so we can hold the festival next year."

