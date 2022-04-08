Japan Bans Russian Coal Imports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday announced additional sanctions on Russia, including a ban on coal imports, over alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

This marks Japan's first Russia sanction related to energy, a key industry in Russia.

The killings of civilians are a "war crime that is absolutely unacceptable. Those who committed atrocities need to be held accountable," Kishida told a press conference.

Japan will ban imports of machinery, some timber products, vodka and other goods from Russia, prohibit fresh investment in Russia and freeze assets of Sberbank, the largest financial institution in Russia, and Alpha Bank, the largest private bank there.

The additional sanctions also include freezing assets of nearly 400 Russian military officials and lawmakers and 20 military-related groups.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]