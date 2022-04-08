Japan to Ban Imports of Russian Coal: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at a press conference on Friday, announced additional economic sanctions against Russia, including a plan to stop importing coal from Russia.

Following the discovery of numerous bodies believed to be those of civilians in Ukraine, Kishida condemned Russia for an "absolutely unacceptable war crime."

"We'll ban coal imports from Russia," the prime minister said. "We'll reduce imports in stages."

It is the first time for Japan to impose a sanction related to the energy field, a key business sector for Russia.

The additional sanctions also include freezing assets of Russia's Alpha Bank and adding a total of nearly 400 Russian military officials and lawmakers and 20 military-related bodies to the list of those subject to the asset freeze.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]