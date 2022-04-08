Japan COVID-19 Daily Count Up 2,600 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 51,953 new COVID-19 cases Friday, up some 2,600 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped by 10 from Thursday to 484, while 69 new deaths were confirmed.

In Tokyo alone, the number of new coronavirus cases stood at 8,112, up 130 from a week before.

There were nine new fatalities in the Japanese capital. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 30, up by one from Thursday.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo stood at 7,451.9, down 2.3 pct week on week, according to the metropolitan government.

