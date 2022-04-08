Japan Expels 8 Russian Officials

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government announced the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats and trade officials on Friday over allegations of atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori summoned Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin to inform him of the decision. The diplomats do not include the ambassador.

It is extremely rare for Japan to expel any foreign diplomat. Tokyo made the decision in line with expulsions of Russian diplomats by Western countries in response to the alleged killings of civilians in the Kyiv area.

"We made the decision comprehensively in light of factors including the Ukrainian situation," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a press conference.

In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow would take retaliatory measures, according to Russia's ITAR-Tass news agency.

