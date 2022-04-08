Kishida Raps Russia in Talks with Philippine Officials

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a meeting Friday with visiting Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin and National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

"It is necessary for the international community to show its strong resolve not to tolerate such reckless deeds," Kishida said.

Locsin and Lorenzana expressed their deep concerns over the Ukrainian situation.

The Philippine officials came to Tokyo to attend the first two-plus-two security talks among the two countries' foreign and defense ministers.

