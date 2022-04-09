Japan Seeing Signs of 7th Wave of Coronavirus Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--With new cases of the novel coronavirus showing signs of a rebound across Japan, experts and others warn that the country is entering a seventh wave of infections.

While being eager to contain the rise in new cases without halting social and economic activities, the government is stepping up efforts to promote COVID-19 booster vaccination among youths. New cases are increasing rapidly among young generations.

In order to prevent the medical system from being strained, the government is also introducing a system that allows elderly coronavirus patients to receive medical treatment at the care facilities where they live.

"New infection cases have been increasing nationwide for over a week," economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said at a meeting of a government panel of experts on COVID-19 Friday.

Yamagiwa, who is in charge of the government's COVID-19 measures, called for attention to the spread of the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron strain of the novel coronavirus, which is believed to be more infectious than the original omicron variant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]