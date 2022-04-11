80 Pct of Nursing Staff in Japan Fear Getting COVID-19: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Around 80 pct of nursing staff working at medical and other institutions across Japan are fearful of getting infected with the novel coronavirus, a survey has shown.

The online survey, conducted by the Japanese Nursing Association on its members last autumn, obtained answers from around 5,100 members, with the response rate standing at 34.0 pct. The average age of respondents came to 41.3 and women accounted for 93.5 pct of all respondents. Of the respondents, 86.6 pct were nurses, while the rest were made up of midwives, public health nurses and others.

The first COVID-19 infection case in Japan was confirmed in January 2020.

With multiple answers allowed, the survey asked the respondents to look back on the period between March 2020 and September 2021 and assess the effects of the spread of the coronavirus.

Those who cited fears and anxiety about contracting COVID-19 accounted for 78.6 pct of all respondents, while 48.8 pct said they felt their work environment had deteriorated.

