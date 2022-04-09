Japan, Philippines Alert over Russian Invasion's Impact on Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the Philippines shared concerns over a possible impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Asia, at the first two-plus-two talks among their foreign and defense ministers, held in Tokyo on Saturday.

The ministers agreed to enhance security cooperation between the East Asian and Southeast Asian nations.

In a joint statement released after the meeting, the ministers said that Russia's aggression in Ukraine "jeopardizes the foundation of the international order," which does not accept any unilateral change of the internationally recognized borders through the use of force, "affecting not only Europe but also Asia." They also stressed the need to reform the U.N. Security Council.

At the beginning of the meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said, "China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo through the threat of force continue in the East China Sea and the South China Sea."

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said that the relationship between Japan and the Philippines is the cornerstone of stability in the region.

