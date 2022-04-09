Prince Hisahito Enters High School

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and second in line to the Imperial throne, attended an entrance ceremony of the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo on Saturday.

The ceremony, held at the gymnasium of the school in Bunkyo Ward, was also attended by the Crown Prince and Crown Princess Kiko, the mother of Prince Hisahito.

Ahead of the ceremony, 15-year-old Prince Hisahito, who was wearing a navy-blue suit and a striped tie as the high school does not have a uniform, agreed to be photographed by himself.

Reporters congratulated Prince Hisahito, and he replied, “Thank you.” At the high school, “I’d like to concentrate on my studies and further deepen my understanding of things that I’m interested in,” he said.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Prince Hisahito replied and stood up when his name was called by his homeroom teacher, as all other newly enrolled students did.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]