6 More Ukrainian Evacuees Arrive in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Six Ukrainians fleeing their country from the Russian invasion arrived at Narita International Airport near Tokyo on Saturday aboard a direct commercial flight from Poland on which the Japanese government has leased seats for such evacuees.

It is the first time for Ukrainian evacuees to arrive in Japan on the flight with seats secured by the state.

According to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, one male and five female evacuees, aged between 6 and 55, boarded the flight.

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that his government will secure seats on direct flights from Poland to Japan to transport evacuees from Ukraine to the Asian nation.

For the time being, the Japanese government will provide evacuees wishing to flee to Japan with support including simplifying visa application procedures and covering travel costs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]