Tokyo Reports 8,102 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 8,102 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, up by 707 from a week before.

Six new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 7,552.9 as of the day, down 0.9 pct week on week, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Friday to 29.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]