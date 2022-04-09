Tokyo Reports 8,102 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle Politics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 8,102 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, up by 707 from a week before.
Six new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital.
The seven-day average of new infections stood at 7,552.9 as of the day, down 0.9 pct week on week, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Friday to 29.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]