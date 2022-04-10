Regional Gaps Seen in Growth of New COVID-19 Cases in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--While Japan is increasingly alert for a seventh wave of novel coronavirus infections, the pace of growth in new cases varies from region to region.

Tokyo and other metropolitan regions are seeing daily infection cases going up and down recently. In contrast, the daily count is hitting a record high in prefectures with a relatively small population.

With infections increasing markedly among people in the age group of 10-29, the Japanese government aims to accelerate the administration of third shots of COVID-19 vaccines for young people.

New cases confirmed across the nation in the week to last Tuesday rose 8 pct from the preceding week, up for the second straight week, according to the health ministry.

Growth has been curbed in urban regions, with Tokyo posting a week-on-week rise of 4 pct, lower than the nationwide figure, and Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and the central prefecture of Aichi each logging a drop of 3 pct. Among prefectures having a relatively small population, Miyazaki and Oita in southwestern Japan registered a surge of 68 pct and 39 pct, respectively, and Akita and Iwate in northeastern Japan saw their daily infection counts rise to the highest levels on record this month.

