Marines' Sasaki Throws Perfect Game

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Roki Sasaki of the Chiba Lotte Marines threw a perfect game on Sunday, versus the Orix Buffaloes, becoming the 16th pitcher to achieve the feat in the history of Japanese professional baseball.

"It doesn't feel real, but I'm happy," said Sasaki, who is in the third year of professional career. The right-hander did not allow any Buffaloes batter to reach any base in the game, held at the Zozo Marine Stadium in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo, the home field for the Marines, a Pacific League team.

Sasaki, who is 20 years and five months old, became the youngest hurler to throw a perfect game in Japanese professional baseball.

This was the first perfect game in 28 years since May 18, 1994, when Hiromi Makihara of the Yomiuri Giants, a central League team, threw a perfect game against Hiroshima Toyo Carp.

The last perfect game in the Pacific League was a match on Aug. 31, 1978, between the Hankyu Braves, a predecessor of the Buffaloes, and Lotte, in which Yutaro Imai of the Braves did it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]