Marines' Sasaki Pitches Perfect Game

Chiba, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Roki Sasaki of the Chiba Lotte Marines threw a perfect game on Sunday, becoming the 16th pitcher to achieve the feat in the history of Japanese professional baseball.

Sasaki, 20, did this in a game with the Orix Buffaloes at the Zozo Marine Stadium in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo, the home field for the Marines.

This was the first perfect game since May 18, 1994, when Hiromi Makihara of the Yomiuri Giants threw a perfect game against Hiroshima Toyo Carp.

