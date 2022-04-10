Japan Confirms 49,172 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--A total of 49,172 people across Japan tested positive for the novel coronavirus Sunday, up by 1,839 from a week before.

Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, reported 896 new cases, a record daily high there.

COVID-19 fatalities confirmed nationwide on the day totaled 39, while novel coronavirus patients in serious condition decreased by five to 484.

In Tokyo, 8,026 people were confirmed positive Sunday, up by 127 from a week before. The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 7,571 as of the day, down 0.8 pct week on week, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria remained unchanged from Saturday at 29.

