Tokyo Logs 8,026 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 8,026 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, up by 127 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 7,571 as of the day, down 0.8 pct week on week, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria remained unchanged from Saturday at 29.

