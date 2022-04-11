Pokemon Go Encouraging Blood Donations in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Blood donation centers in Japan have appeared in the megahit smartphone game Pokemon Go, drawing a positive response at a time when the country's blood donation program is struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Pokemon Go players have visited centers to donate their blood for the first time in a decade.

The game "provides a huge opportunity to learn about the blood donation program," said an official at the Japanese Red Cross Society, which operates the program.

In Pokemon Go, 45 blood donation centers in the Kanto-Koshinetsu areas in central and eastern Japan, including Tokyo, have become "PokeStops," where players can obtain game items.

According to the society's Kanto-Koshinetsu division, the addition of the centers was proposed by the app's developer, U.S. software company Niantic Inc., in November last year.

