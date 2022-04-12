50 Years On: Okinawa Increasingly Hosting SDF amid Security Challenges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Prefecture, home to a number of U.S. military bases, is also increasingly hosting many facilities and troops of Japan's Self-Defense Forces now, about a half century after its return to the country in May 1972, reflecting a rapid change in the security environment around the southernmost Japan prefecture.

The Japanese government is rushing to deploy SDF missile and coast-monitoring units in the island prefecture amid growing tensions due to repeated intrusions into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands by Chinese coast guard ships and the rising possibility of an emergency over Taiwan. The Senkaku Islands, in the East China Sea, are under Japanese jurisdiction but claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

The government is expected to continue increasing the SDF posture on the Nansei southwestern Japanese islands, including Okinawa.

Increasing SDF Presence

