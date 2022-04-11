Japan Lower House Members' Assets Average 29.24 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Assets held by the 465 House of Representatives members, who won seats in the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, in the October 2021 election, averaged 29.24 million yen, data showed Monday.

The figure was slightly up from the previous average disclosed after the 2017 Lower House election of 28.92 million yen, which marked a record low.

According to a Jiji Press tally of asset data released by the Lower House, the biggest asset holder was Taro Aso, vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, with 614.17 million yen.

The latest set of asset data, covering information as of Oct. 31, 2021, when the current Lower House members took office, is the 11th one for all Lower House members since such a disclosure system started in 1993.

On average, the 465 lawmakers had 22.47 million yen in real estate assets and 6.77 million yen in financial assets, including fixed-term deposits and investment trusts.

