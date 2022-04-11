Japan Logs Nearly 340,000 New COVID-19 Cases Last Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 7,050,916 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 339,534 from a week earlier.

The weekly growth in COVID-19 cases was faster than the preceding week's 325,388.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new cases, at 52,997, followed by Osaka, at 26,917, Kanagawa, at 25,765, and Saitama, at 23,442.

The country's cumulative death toll from COVID-19 came to 28,705, up by 401 from a week before. The increase was smaller than in the prior week's 511.

