Japan Begins Fisheries Talks with Russia

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan launched talks online Monday with Russia on salmon and trout fishing, the Japanese Fisheries Agency said.

The two sides are discussing 2022 catch quotas in Japan's 200-nautical-mile zone. No date has yet been set for when the negotiations will end.

The two sides discuss the issue in early spring every year. They had tried to start this year's talks to allow fishing to start Sunday, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine delayed the schedule.

Japan has imposed sanctions on Russia over its attacks on Ukraine in tandem with Group of Seven partners, while Russia has designated Japan as an unfriendly nation.

Tokyo decided to start the talks "to maintain and secure Japan's fishery rights," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

