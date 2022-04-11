Japan to Hold Talks with Russia on Salmon, Trout Fishing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan will launch talks online with Russia on salmon and trout fishing on Monday, Japan's Fisheries Agency said the same day.

The two sides will discuss catch quotas in Japan's 200-nautical-mile zone and other topics.

While Russia is currently under powerful economic sanctions by the international community over its invasion of Ukraine, Tokyo will set the scene for discussing fishery rights with Moscow in order to continue negotiations on the matter.

The two sides are hoping to reach a swift agreement, before the salmon and trout fishing season reaches its peak between late April and May.

The outlook on the negotiations, however, is unclear, observers said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]