Mercury Tops 30 Degrees for 1st Time in Japan This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The northeastern Japan city of Miyako, in Iwate Prefecture, became the country's first location to record a temperature above 30 degrees Celsius this year on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Miyako saw the mercury rise to 31.0 degrees as temperatures rose across swaths of the country due to fine weather and warm winds from high pressure above eastern seas.

Temperatures climbed in the Tohoku northeastern region in particular, including Miyako, due also to warm wind coming from the Ou Mountains.

Among other Tohoku locations, the mercury hit 30.9 degrees in the Iwate town of Yamada, 29.5 degrees in the city of Fukushima and 29.2 degrees in the city of Tome in Miyagi Prefecture.

In major cities in the country, temperatures reached 19.9 degrees in Sapporo in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, 24.7 degrees in Tokyo, 25.8 degrees in the central city of Nagoya, 23.0 degrees in the western city of Osaka and 22.9 degrees in the southwestern city of Fukuoka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]