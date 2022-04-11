Japan Confirms 33,205 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 33,205 new COVID-19 cases Monday, an increase of about 3,000 from a week before.

Thirty-four new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed. The number of severely ill cases fell by 19 from Sunday to 465.

In Tokyo, 4,562 new cases were reported, an increase of 178 from a week before. Two new deaths were confirmed.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital edged down 0.1 pct to 7,596.4. The number of severely ill patients dropped by one from Sunday to 28.

