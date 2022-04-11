XE Omicron Subvariant Found in Japan for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--The XE subvariant of the omicron coronavirus variant has been found in Japan for the first time, the health ministry said Monday.

The subvariant was detected in a woman in her 30s who arrived at Narita International Airport near Tokyo on March 26 on a flight from the United States.

No outbreak of the subvariant has been confirmed in Japan at the moment, the ministry said.

She exhibited no symptoms upon arrival in Japan but tested positive for the virus in an airport quarantine check. The XE subvariant was detected in detailed analysis by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The woman has already undergone a nine-day quarantine. She had received two shots of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]