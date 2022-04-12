Kishida Hints at Further N-Power Use amid Ukrainian Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has hinted at further use of nuclear power as energy prices soar due to the Ukrainian crisis.

Behind Kishida's move are growing concerns over how to ensure stable electricity supply following the government's decision to ban coal imports from Russia in stages as part of its sanctions for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He apparently hopes to see whether nuclear power can be used as a stable energy source despite persistent distrust of nuclear power plants among the public.

Kishida announced the Russian coal phaseout at a news conference Friday. He also said that Japan will "maximize our usage of energy sources that are highly effective in terms of energy security and decarbonization, including renewable energies and nuclear energy."

"Nuclear power is a baseload power source needed for decarbonization and is important in terms of stable (energy) supply," Kishida told a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on March 31.

