Former Honda Motor Pres. Hiroyuki Yoshino Dies at 82

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Former Honda Motor Co. <7267> President Hiroyuki Yoshino, who played a role in the development of the ASIMO bipedal humanoid robot, died on April 1. He was 82.

A native of the city of Fukui, the capital of the namesake prefecture in central Japan, Yoshino entered Honda in 1963 after graduating from the University of Tokyo's Faculty of Engineering.

He served as president of Honda between June 1998 and June 2003 after heading the major Japanese vehicle and motorcycle maker's research and development arm, Honda R&D Co. During his tenure as Honda president, Yoshino led the work to downsize ASIMO and make it more lightweight.

Yoshino also made contributions to the launch of the Fit, a popular subcompact car of Honda, and helped the automaker become the world's first company to put a fuel cell vehicle into practical use.

After stepping down from the post of Honda president, Yoshino served as consultant and special adviser for the company. In 2013, Yoshino was awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star from the Japanese government.

