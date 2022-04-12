Japan Ex-Emperor, Empress Move Out of Temporary Residence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, the parents of Emperor Naruhito, on Tuesday moved out of the Sento Kari Gosho temporary residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward, where the couple lived for about two years.

The couple will move into the former Akasaka Imperial residence, located within the Akasaka Estate in the same ward, on April 26, after staying at the Hayama Imperial Villa in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, for two weeks.

The former Emperor, who abdicated on April 30, 2019, and his wife lived in the temporary residence after leaving the Imperial Palace in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward in March 2020.

The couple lived peacefully in the residence, expressing their gratitude for a warm welcome offered by local residents, a close aide to the couple said.

Upon the departure of the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita on Tuesday, Minato Ward Mayor Masaaki Takei and 46 children from a nearby nursery visited the residence to see the couple off.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]