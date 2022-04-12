Biden Unveils Plan to Visit Japan around May 24

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 11 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled a plan to visit Japan in May to attend a summit meeting of the Quad countries, also including Australia and India.

In his opening remarks at a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden said that he was looking forward to seeing him in Japan on May 24 during the meeting of Quad leaders.

It will be Biden's first visit to Asia, including Japan, since he took office in January last year.

Through the visit, the president apparently aims to assert the United States' presence in the Asia-Pacific region, where China continues to make hegemonic moves, at a time when the international order is being shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The trip is believed to be intended to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and the ties among the Quad nations.

In Japan, Biden plans to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, separately from the Quad summit. In the talks, the two leaders are expected to criticize Russia's acts of violence and clarify their rejection of any attempt to change the status quo by force in the Indo-Pacific.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]