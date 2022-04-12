Japan to Freeze Assets of Putin's Daughters as Sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to freeze assets of 398 individuals, including two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 28 organizations as part of its additional sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tokyo made the decision, in line with a recent announcement by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in order to keep in step with other Group of Seven nations.

The 398 individuals who will see their assets frozen include Putin's daughters, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, as well as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife and daughter.

The government also decided to ban imports of Russian alcoholic products including vodka, as well as electric and other machinery and wood, from April 19. Products under existing import contracts will not be subject to the ban for three months.

It is the first time for Japan to impose an import ban as part of its sanctions against Russia for its military attacks on Ukraine.

